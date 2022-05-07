Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is NS Partners Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 3.1% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $65,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,843,000 after buying an additional 302,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $14.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.13. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

