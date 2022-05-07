Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $104.10

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $104.10 and traded as low as $97.22. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $97.73, with a volume of 90,217 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,989,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,729,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

