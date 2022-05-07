Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 330,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 354,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.
