Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Shares Down 2.3%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.35. 337,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 246,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

