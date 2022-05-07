Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of IVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 4,088,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $567.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.93%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on IVR. Barclays decreased their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,782.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,416,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,589,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,748,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 514,078 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

