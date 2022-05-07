Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

IVR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,781. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital are set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -32.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,589,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724,058 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

