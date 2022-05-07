Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.90 and last traded at $137.03. Approximately 48,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 34,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.90.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.72.
