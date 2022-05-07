Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.