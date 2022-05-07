Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Position Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $176.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $171.51 and a 52-week high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.