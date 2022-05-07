Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.70 and last traded at $82.48. 67,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61.

