Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.41 and last traded at $89.38. Approximately 3,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.