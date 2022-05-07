Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.41 and last traded at $89.38. Approximately 3,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09.

