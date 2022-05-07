Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88. 255,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 221,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.