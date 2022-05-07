iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Down 11.5%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.45. 310,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,079,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 128,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

