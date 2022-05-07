iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.