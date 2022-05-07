iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMDY. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 506.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 718,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 599,959 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,966,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,940,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $64.55 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $67.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.