iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6,084.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter.

DVYE stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32.

