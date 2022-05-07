iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.57. 6,473,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,439,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

