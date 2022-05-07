iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Down 1.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.12. 56,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 39,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBDW. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,088,000.

