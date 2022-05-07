iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stake Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

BATS IDV opened at $29.95 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

