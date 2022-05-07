iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.27 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93.

