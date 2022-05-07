iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $59.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48.

