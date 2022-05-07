iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMXC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $418,000.

EMXC opened at $53.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31.

