iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

