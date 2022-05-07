IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of IsoPlexis stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $16.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoPlexis (ISO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.