ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Lowered to $100.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ITT. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.17.

ITT opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.58.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

