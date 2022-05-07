Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

IVPAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

OTCMKTS:IVPAF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 175,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.