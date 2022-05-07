Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.22.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE J opened at $137.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.23. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.