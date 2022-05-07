Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 1,801 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up 4.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

KNSL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.74. 138,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.69.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.33.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

