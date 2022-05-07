Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 7,617 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 10,390,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

