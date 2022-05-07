Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 800 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.82. 1,293,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.