Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NYSE NKE traded down $4.14 on Friday, reaching $114.49. 11,237,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,627. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.32. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

