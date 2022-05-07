Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric comprises about 2.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,026. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.65 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.