Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $7.80 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 1.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS stock traded down $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.59. 681,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

