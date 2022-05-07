JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.31

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 18157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,046,000 after buying an additional 644,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $336,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,044,000 after buying an additional 1,481,278 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,188,000 after buying an additional 2,696,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,230,000 after buying an additional 368,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

