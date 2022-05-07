JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.50) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.00) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 553.75 ($6.92).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 123.55 ($1.54) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 121.20 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.94). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.