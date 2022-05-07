JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

JBLU stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 11,872,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,515,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.81.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

