Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $134,563,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

