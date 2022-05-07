Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JCI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

JCI opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,328,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

