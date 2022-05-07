Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $32,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 96,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

