Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $30,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 7,429,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,176. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

