Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JMPLY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.42) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($31.36) to GBX 2,320 ($28.98) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,404.00.

Shares of JMPLY stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $93.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

