Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ JYNT traded down $10.62 on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,249. The firm has a market cap of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. Joint has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 73.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Joint in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

