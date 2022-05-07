Jonathan Moulds Buys 100,000 Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($129,918.80).

Jonathan Moulds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Jonathan Moulds purchased 155,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £162,750 ($203,310.43).

On Friday, April 8th, Jonathan Moulds purchased 250,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($321,673.95).

On Friday, February 4th, Jonathan Moulds purchased 600,000 shares of Litigation Capital Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($682,073.70).

Shares of LON LIT opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.29) on Friday. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 80 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of £123.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Litigation Capital Management from GBX 94 ($1.17) to GBX 146 ($1.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.