JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($143.16) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($140.00) target price on Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Safran in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €95.42 ($100.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €103.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.18. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($97.22).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

