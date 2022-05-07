JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €205.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($193.68) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($207.37) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

FRA:HNR1 opened at €138.55 ($145.84) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($122.49). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €160.03.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

