JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.05) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.70 ($36.53) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.34 ($34.05).

FRA EVK opened at €25.10 ($26.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.18. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

