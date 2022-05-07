JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €37.50 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($39.47) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) target price on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($39.40).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO opened at €22.33 ($23.51) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.24. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($39.34).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.