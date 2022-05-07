JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €42.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($45.26) to €42.00 ($44.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €37.50 ($39.47) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($46.32) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.4701 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

