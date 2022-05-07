JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target to €63.20

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.80 ($62.95) to €63.20 ($66.53) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.01) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.11) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

