JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($71.05) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.13 ($74.88).

ETR:BAS opened at €47.44 ($49.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. Basf has a 52-week low of €46.61 ($49.06) and a 52-week high of €71.05 ($74.79). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

